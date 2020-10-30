RUSKIN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Ruskin man is now behind bars after sheriff’s found a stash of child pornography on multiple devices at his residence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Ruskin man after detectives located dozens of photos and videos of child pornography on multiple electronic devices inside his residence.

A court-authorized search warrant for the suspect’s home was executed yesterday, October 28, 2020. Detectives found several phones in the suspect’s residence that contained images of child pornography. Ryan Graham, 43, was arrested and charged with 100 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“Our detectives worked quickly to identify this suspect and put him under arrest after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His repugnant behavior has landed him behind bars on no bond.”

Graham also had an outstanding warrant out of Polk County. He remains at the Falkenburg Road Jail on no bond.