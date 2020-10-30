ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Residents and visitors of downtown St. Pete now have another commuting option in which to explore the city.

Officials with the City of St. Petersburg announced Thursday that E-scooters will be available for rent starting immediately, giving St. Pete residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to get around downtown. Partner companies Razor and VeoRide will be begin rolling out approximately 250 e-scooters into the downtown core.

The introduction of e-scooters is a component of the City of St. Petersburg’s strategic approach to improving and increasing mobility options.

The City adopted the Complete Streets Policy on November 2, 2015 to encourage streets that are safe and convenient for all users of the roadway, including persons walking, bicycling, motorists, persons with disabilities, users and operators of public transit, seniors, children, and movers of commercial goods.

Riders can download the smartphone app for both Razor and VeoRide to locate scooters that are available for rent, find parking corral locations, and to set up their account.

