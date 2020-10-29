TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) said in a statement that they completed the autopsy on Jakerion Shmoud Jakson and the results are pending.

The GBI said their early investigation indicates that Jackson brandished a handgun during the incident. The officer repeatedly commanded Jackson to drop the handgun, but he did not comply. That handgun was later found in close proximity to Jackson. Police found a second handgun on Jackson.

A Sylvester police officer was placed on paid administrative leave as the GBI examines the shooting of a 19-year-old, according to the GBI and Sylvester Police Department.

Jakerion Shmoud Jackson died on October 24th, the GBI said.

A police officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said, and “a brief car chase ensued with the subject fleeing the scene on foot.”

About three hours later, after receiving 911 calls about someone matching the description of the man involved in the case, a Sylvester officer responded and encountered Jackson, the GBI said.

“This encounter led to the officer discharging his firearm, resulting in Jackson being struck,” the GBI said.

The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the agency said.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

The Sylvester Police Department didn’t release the officer’s name.

The officer was wearing a body camera, Chief Shawn Urquhart said.

The GBI’s findings will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s office for review.

Sylvester Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Johnson said he did not know whether Jackson’s family had contacted the city about the incident or whether they had hired an attorney.

The city of about 5,800 residents is located in Worth County between Tifton and Albany. Its police department has 23 officers, according to its website.

