ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News At 10) – Atlanta Police Officers were searching for a wanted person when the department says they saw a large amount of marijuana in the home.
Police obtained a search warrant returned to the property. Officers found and confiscated 15 pounds of marijuana and other drugs, such as cocaine and MDMA. Police say they also found seven guns in the search – three of which were reported stolen.
One man was arrested and taken into custody.
