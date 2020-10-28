TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Super Bowl LV in Tampa will be at 20 percent seating capacity according to a Twitter post by Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports the NFL is currently planning for 20 percent seating capacity at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV. He states that fans will be in pods placed six feet apart and masks will be required.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

Schefter further adds if Week 18 is added to NFL’s regular season, the traditional off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl will remain on February 7, 2020.

The NFL announced on October 14, 2020 that the 2021 Pro Bowl, originally slated for January 31, is canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. For the first time in more than 70 years, the league will not hold its annual all-star game. Instead, the NFL is focusing on completing the full regular season and postseason during the coronavirus pandemic. Las Vegas, which was slated to host this season’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, will instead welcome the league’s best for the 2022 edition of the game. Even though the actual game won’t be played, the NFL says they remain committed to selecting Pro Bowl teams. Voting by fans begins in mid-November, with rosters to be revealed in December.

