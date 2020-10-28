SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A second Georgia man has admitted taking part in the March 2019 robbery that left a U.S. Army serviceman wounded according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

Justin Alexander Campbell, 20, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Interference with Commerce by Robbery, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release.

A co-defendant, Anthony Curtis Raife, 24, previously pled guilty to Possessing a Short-Barreled Shotgun in Furtherance of a Violent Crime and awaits sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and testimony, Campbell and Raife entered the rear door of Brewer’s Sports Pub and Grill on Ogeechee Road on March 24, 2019. Both carried firearms and pointed the weapons at patrons during the robbery.

One of the customers, an active-duty U.S. Army serviceman, witnessed the robbery and helped other patrons escape. The serviceman then went unarmed to the rear of the bar and was shot after he punched one of the robbers in the face. Both robbers then fled; the soldier was treated for a bullet wound and recovered.

Raife was located and arrested soon after the robbery, while authorities apprehended Campbell in Virginia and returned him to Georgia for prosecution.

Other CBS News: