HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Property owners in Hillsborough County that are looking to save a little bit of cash this year should consider paying their property taxes early, says Hillsborough Tax Collector.

Doug Belden, Tax Collector for Hillsborough County, announces that the 2020 Property Tax Roll is officially open for online payment today, October 28th. Hillsborough County property owners will be able to pay by mail or by appointment in a branch starting Monday, November 2nd. “The property tax notices will be mailed out on October 30th and we encourage Hillsborough County property owners to take advantage of both the online payment options and early payment discounts,” Doug Belden states.

The earlier customers pay, the better the discount. If you pay by November 30th, you receive a 4% discount. Customers do not need to visit an office to make their payments. Taxpayers have easy and convenient online payment options by either credit card or by “e-Check,” which is a free electronic payment from your checking account. There are also alternative payment options available. Property owners can make partial payments towards their 2020 property taxes, but certain restrictions apply. Taxpayers also have the option to plan ahead and apply for the installment plan for the 2021 tax season, which allows them to pay their taxes in quarterly increments throughout the year and still take advantage of discounts. If taxpayers choose to visit a branch to make a property tax payment, they will need an appointment.

Hillsborough County has over 550,000 parcels of property totaling about $2.1 billion in revenue for the 2020 tax season. As a result of an efficient and cost-effective operation, the Tax Collector’s office has returned a total of $18.5 million in unused fees to the Board of County Commissioners and other county agencies this year. Belden says, “The surplus of these funds is attributed to efficiencies and cost savings based on the budget process that has been established over many years.” Belden has returned unused fees every year since being elected Tax Collector in 1998, which exceeds over $312 million.

Tax Collector offices are open by appointment. For more details regarding the collection of property taxes, discounts, partial payments or the installment plan, contact the Tax Collector’s office at 813.635.5200 or visit their website at hillstax.org.

