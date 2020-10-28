MORROW, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Clayton State University Police Department (CSUPD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist with a shooting investigation.

On Saturday morning, CSUPD officers responded to a call of a student shot in Laker Hall. CCSUPD officers and students rendered aid to the victim. The student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigators say that they discovered four males involved in the shooting incident. Clayton State University’s on-campus surveillance system identified a vehicle leaving the area occupied by the shooters. LaGrange Police Department located the empty car early that afternoon.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspects as:

Zydarius Arkady Brewer, 18

Braylen Tremaine Staples, 19

Ra’him Sykes, 18

Terrance Woods, 18

All four are from LaGrange and none are students at Clayton State University. In addition, the four males were in Laker Hall without the knowledge or consent of the university. Authorities say they do not believe the shooting is a random incident.

Police apprehended Sykes.

The four suspects are all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony) and aggravated battery (felony).

Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

The GBI, Clayton State University Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for the remaining suspects. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

