ATLANTA, GA (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

As Tropical Storm Zeta will be moving into our area overnight and during the early morning hours, Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a digital learning day for all students on Thursday, October 29. Both in-person and digital learners will participate in digital learning from home.

Teachers will not report to school, they will instead teach students from home and should take their laptops home.

12-month staff members should report to work if it is safe for them to do so.

As teachers and support staff will be working remotely, the district will not be providing meals for students. Again, meals will not be available for pick up at the school or delivery.

Updates about extracurricular and afterschool activities for Thursday will be provided during the day once additional information is available.