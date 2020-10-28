WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — With one week to go, the presidential candidates are holding multiple campaign events today to reach voters who have yet to cast their ballot.

While President Trump is focusing on the midwestern states, Joe Biden visits Georgia – a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden held campaign events in Atlanta and the Mountain Top Inn in Warm Springs near Columbus. Warm Springs was the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Little White House,” where Roosevelt healed from polio.

“Has the heart of this nation turned to stone? I don’t think so. I refuse to believe it.” Joe Biden traveled to where Franklin Delano Roosevelt coped with polio to declare the U.S. is not too politically diseased to deal with health and economic crises. https://t.co/XEhvwjvc3t — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2020

