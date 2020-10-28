Filed Under:2020 Election, Bill Clinton, campaign, Donald Trump, Georgia, Joe Biden, Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — With one week to go, the presidential candidates are holding multiple campaign events today to reach voters who have yet to cast their ballot.

While President Trump is focusing on the midwestern states, Joe Biden visits Georgia – a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden held campaign events in Atlanta and the Mountain Top Inn in Warm Springs near Columbus.  Warm Springs was the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Little White House,” where Roosevelt healed from polio.

Skyler Henry has the story.