SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Fighting for Florida, Ivanka Trump spent part of the day Tuesday stumping in Sarasota for her father, President Donald Trump.
Ivanka held a Make America Great Again rally there. She also tweeted out a reminder to get out and vote early, pushing the largely republican dominated area to show their support for her father for another term.
Thank you Sarasota! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/IRTy56COxH
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 28, 2020
Ivanka also held an event in Miami Tuesday night ahead of President Trump’s scheduled visit there on Wednesday.
¡Gracias Miami! 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/a2rACujUPz
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 28, 2020
