Florida: Trump TV Campaign Outspent By Biden Campaign In Final Week
In all, Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee are set to outspend President Donald Trump and the RNC by about $39 million to $24 million over the final week of the campaign. President Trump has pulled back some of his television advertising in the crucial state of Florida in the final sprint to Election Day, instead tapping his party's funds to help spread his message across the state.
Jacksonville Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Child Sexual Exploitation
U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan sentenced Lonnie Lawrence Mercer, Jr. , 42, of Jacksonville to 20 years in federal prison, and a 15-year term of supervised release, for possessing images of child sexual abuse.
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery
The best looks from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.
Apollo 11: 'The Eagle Has Landed'
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top Option
Shepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Antonio Brown Is The Newest Weapon For The Bucs, Says ESPN Report
In light of the unconfirmed Antonio Brown agreement, it seems the Buccaneers are all-in on their push to become the first NFL to compete in a Super Bowl hosted by their home city.
Final NFL Power Rankings
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your final power rankings of the season.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 16
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your power rankings heading into Week 16.
How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health
October 28, 2020 at 7:14 am
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am on November 1st. This means we gain a full hour of sleep.