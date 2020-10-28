ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — One week before Election Day, voters took advantage of early voting at State Farm Arena to beat the long lines.

“Once I got down here and saw how easy it is, and we were in and out in maybe eight minutes, we thought it was a good idea,” said Antavius Weems, a Fulton County resident who was joined by two other early voters: Fred Hawkins and Lamar White.

Election Day is now one week away! GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the election process and urges people to take advantage of the last 4 days of early voting. pic.twitter.com/5vgBK61RXz — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 27, 2020

They’re among the more than three million Georgians who have voted ahead of the November election. “One million absentee voters and nearly two million early voters have taken their responsibility seriously,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during an October 27 press conference.

More than four million people voted in Georgia in 2016, and Raffensperger says the state is on track to exceed that number before Election Day this year.

“We have four early voting days left. As we approach Friday, those lines will be getting longer,” Raffensperger said. He says the earlier you vote, the better, and he adds it may be too risky to mail in your ballot at this point. “Your best option is to vote your ballot and deliver it to one of the county election drop boxes,” he said, also suggesting you can also drop it off at your county registrar’s office. To check the status of an absentee ballot, click here.

A look inside State Farm Arena, which has served as an early voting location in Fulton County. pic.twitter.com/c6wE3eFxA7 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 27, 2020

After facing a pandemic and months of political and social turmoil, voters say they hope their ballots will make a difference.

“We’re losing our humanity as a people, and I think that this is the most important election. Everybody needs to come out and vote,” said White.

“For African American men, we know that the turnout is incredibly low, so for us three as African American men to come together, we wanted to make a statement,” Weems said.

“This will be our most important election of our lifetime,” said Hawkins.

The last day to early vote is October 30. For polling locations and other information, click here.

