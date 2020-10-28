ATLANTA, Ga, (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
DeKalb to Hold October Food Distribution
County, community groups to give away 2,500 boxes of produce, chicken
DECATUR, Ga.—DeKalb County Government continues to fight food insecurity during a monthly food distribution event scheduled for this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:
· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and chicken.