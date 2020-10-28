Armed robbers used the gun to robbery the money, Uses Gun in Armed Robbery.

OCALA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Curtis Duncan, 30, of Ocala to 46 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The Court also ordered Duncan to forfeit the firearm and ammunition according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

Duncan had pled guilty on July 14, 2020.

According to court records, on March 30, 2020, officers from the Ocala Police Department responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex. A victim told the officers that Duncan had brandished a firearm at her during an argument. The victim described the firearm and the vehicle that Duncan had been driving when he left the scene. A short time later, officers stopped Duncan in the same vehicle and recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun from a bag that he had strapped around his torso.

Duncan has prior state felony convictions, including home invasion robbery, and federal law prohibits felons from possessing firearms or ammunition.

