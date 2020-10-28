Florida: Trump TV Campaign Outspent By Biden Campaign In Final WeekIn all, Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee are set to outspend President Donald Trump and the RNC by about $39 million to $24 million over the final week of the campaign. President Trump has pulled back some of his television advertising in the crucial state of Florida in the final sprint to Election Day, instead tapping his party's funds to help spread his message across the state.