CBS has renewed the summer reality hit Big Brother for its 23rd season to be broadcast in summer 2021. Julie Chen Moonves will return as host. But first, Big Brother: All Stars’ two-hour live season finale event airs tonight at 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT only on CBS.

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, Big Brother continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series in young demographics. Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

