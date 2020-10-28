Tampa, Fla (CW69 News at 10) – Authorities arrested Ihor Radionov 51, Alpharetta, and charged him with conspiracy and smuggling goods out of the United States in violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.

If convicted on all counts, Radionov faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. On October 26, 2020, Radionov made his first appearance in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the indictment, between 2014 and 2020, Radionov, Vladimir Volgaev, and another person residing in Ukraine, allegedly conspired to export defense articles out of the United States, including gun barrels and slides, without a license or prior written approval from the United States Department of State.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

