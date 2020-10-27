PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – With vote-by-mail setting historical records this election year, CW44 News At 10 spoke with Pasco’s Supervisor of Elections to help voters identify common errors and avoid them.

“We sent out about almost 40% of our entire voter roll [who] requested vote-by-mail ballots,” said Brian Corley, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections.

With vote-by-mail shattering records across the country this year, mostly due to the pandemic, voters are raising questions about how to vote without having their ballot returned due to any voter error. And since some of these details are vital to your vote being counted, we’ve created a checklist.

Afteryou’vefilled in your ballot, put your ballot in the secrecy envelope and the secrecy envelope in the postage-paid return envelope. Enclose only your ballot. Now this step is important: seal it and sign your name on the back where indicated. The signature on file at the supervisor of elections office is the signature that will be used to verify the one on your certificate envelope. Print the date next to your signature and mail your ballot back to -or drop it off at- any county supervisor of elections office or ballot drop-off location. If you make a mistake, that’s ok. Just call the supervisor of elections office to request another ballot. Their office will only accept one ballot per person.

“I hear this a lot with vote by mail ballots: ‘someone can vote twice if you get two ballots.’ No you really can’t. If you vote by mail and you send two back, there’s safe-guards in place. It only allows the receipt of the first one that comes back in,” said Corley.

Keep in mind, the later your return your mail ballot, the less time you have to fix any signature deficiencies. Any errors are determined by the canvassing board who checks the validity of the ballot.

Because postal delivery service has changed, voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the supervisor of elections office.

Note that if you received a mail ballot but changed your mind and want to vote at your precinct, remember to take your mail ballot with you to your polling place. Poll workers will cancel that mail ballot and you’ll be allowed to vote a regular ballot there.

Remember, vote-by-mail ballots won’t be accepted at polling places. You must drop them off at one of the Supervisor of Elections offices by 7 p.m. on election day. There is no limit to the number of ballots a person may return on behalf of other voters. And don’t forget, you can track your ballot.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.