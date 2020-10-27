TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — A Sylvester police officer is on paid administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) probes the shooting of a 19-year-old, according to the GBI and Sylvester Police Department.

Jakerion Shmoud Jackson died Saturday, the GBI said.

A police officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said, and “a brief car chase ensued with the subject fleeing the scene on foot.”

About three hours later, after receiving 911 calls about someone matching the description of the man involved in the case, a Sylvester officer responded and encountered Jackson, the GBI said.

“This encounter led to the officer discharging his firearm, resulting in Jackson being struck,” the GBI said.

The GBI did not release any information about what led the officer to shoot Jackson.

The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital. A GBI medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the agency said.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

The Sylvester Police Department didn’t release the officer’s name. He is on paid administrative leave, Chief Shawn Urquhart said.

The officer was wearing a body camera, she said, adding she didn’t know whether his car had a camera on the dashboard.

The GBI’s findings will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s office for review.

Sylvester Mayor Pro-Tem Larry Johnson said he did not know whether Jackson’s family had contacted the city about the incident or whether they had hired an attorney.

The city of about 5,800 residents is located in Worth County between Tifton and Albany. Its police department has 23 officers, according to its website.

