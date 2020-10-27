File Photo. Credit: Getty Images
Jacksonville, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan sentenced Lonnie Lawrence Mercer, Jr. , 42, of Jacksonville to 20 years in federal prison, and a 15-year term of supervised release, for possessing images of child sexual abuse.
There is no parole in the Federal Prison System.
Mercer had pleaded guilty on July 5, 2020.
According to court records, Mercer possessed images of child sexual abuse on his cellular telephone depicting the lewd and lascivious display of the genitals of a child younger than 12 years of age. The child’s mother told law enforcement that she discovered 8-10 explicit photos on Mercer’s phone and confronted Mercer, after which a physical altercation ensued.
