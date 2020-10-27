(CBS Local)– Drew Barrymore has starred in countless big name movies and television shows for decades, but now viewers can watch her every day when she hosts her daytime television show called “The Drew Barrymore Show” on CBS. After years of planning, the show launched last month and has been a huge hit so far with countless celebrity guests, vulnerable and honest interviews and plenty of fun and light-hearted moments.

Barrymore made a name for herself with roles in movies such as “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Scream,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “50 First Dates” and says hosting a daily daytime television show has helped her to grow in so many ways.

“The show is going really well. We have been gearing up for this show for well over a year and we’ve been really humble and taking note from everything we are supposed to learn and grow from this year,” said Barrymore, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs nationally each day on CBS and this week Barrymore is celebrating one of her favorite holidays in Halloween and Anne Hathaway also joins the show to discuss her new movie “Witches.” One of the best parts of the show is that Barrymore is able to connect with her guests in a deeper way because she has been a child star, one of the industry’s biggest names and also someone who is constantly looking to grow and improve.

“I hope to keep it real and very vulnerable,” said Barrymore. “We all have these extraordinary life experiences and no one gets by without experiencing trauma, loss and the change of behaviors. We’re all kind of growing up together and I think we all crave community and I certainly have learned many of my lessons from following way smarter people than myself. Life is this beautiful journey and it is full of these different chapters. If you don’t love your narrative, don’t worry it can change. Just being honest about everything going on in our lives, but we should have a boundary in the age of social media. My goal with this show is to feel like we’re all in on something together.”

