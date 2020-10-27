ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The St. Petersburg Police need help identifying a brazen thief caught on camera stealing $15,000 worth of rings.

SPPD say they are investigating the case of grand theft that occurred at an Antique Store in the 2400 block of MLK Street North in St. Pete. On October 17, 2020 between noon and 12:45pm, the suspect entered the antique shop and walked to a jewelry cabinet. The suspect can be seen using a tool which loosened the glass case, subsequently popping it open.

According to police, the thief got away with approximately 36 rings that are valued at approximately $15,000.

If you have any information on this suspect’s identity, please call the St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or use the anonymous Tip-411! Text “SPPD” and your tip to 847-411 (Tip-411). The investigation continues and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

