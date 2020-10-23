FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Fulton County says it’s fully staffed to handle record-breaking voter turnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials say five permanent employees and 18 contractors working at the elections warehouse have tested positive for the virus.

“As long as they’re able to work, we are having them telework and manage things from home, and we have put people in place that can undertake their duties,” said Fulton County Registrations and Elections Director Richard Barron.

Election officials have asked all employees to get tested, and they’ve taken several steps to keep other employees from getting infected. Safety protocols remain in place for voters.

“We’ve sanitized the warehouse with a germicidal barrier. In addition, we set up UV lights, HEPA filters [and] we have all of the garage doors open in there,” Barron said.

He says they have more poll workers than needed. They have also designated groups to deliver supplies, handle absentee ballot pickups and other tasks.

“The absentee ballot process is going smoothly. Most of the issues that we have is just people waiting to get the ballots in the mail,” said Barron. Voters were urged to request them by October 20 to allow for mail time.

In addition, officials say the state has fixed a problem with its eNet system, which caused slow voter check-in’s and long lines at some locations. With a record number of voters this year, their three key messages are:

Vote Early

Skip the Lines

Know Before You Go

“We’ve added 91 locations compared to the June election,” said Barron, explaining the polling locations for many Fulton County voters may have changed.

To know where to vote before you go, click here.