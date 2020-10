OMAHA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Tim Trone of Havana, FL is the new Georgia record holder for the blue catfish.

His catch, weighed 110 lb, 6 oz, beating the previous record by more than 17 pounds, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). The angler hooked this new state record blue catfish while fishing in a tournament on October 17, 2020 using cut bream as bait. The fish measured out at 58 inches long, and had a 42 inch girth.

Other CBS News: