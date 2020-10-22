SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A judge sentenced n admitted gang member who was a major supplier for a methamphetamine-trafficking operation in the coastal Georgia to federal prison according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Savannah.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker sentenced Daniel Jeffers, a/k/a “Dirty,” 31, of Savannah to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute More Than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his sentence, Jeffers must serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Who’s Laughing Now, is an offshoot of Operation Vanilla Gorilla, an Organized Crime Drug Trafficking Task Forces investigation that targeted major trafficking of methamphetamine and other drugs into the coastal Georgia area by criminals associated with the Ghost Face Gangsters, a violent, prison-based white supremacist gang.

As described in court documents and testimony, Jeffers, an admitted member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, was a major supplier of methamphetamine to the other 17 co-defendants in Operation Who’s Laughing Now, frequently delivering kilogram amounts of meth supplied by Mexican cartels by way of Atlanta.

A 20-count indictment in May 2019 charged the defendants with a wide-ranging conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and with gun possession violations.

In addition to quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, investigators also seized 14 firearms – including two unregistered sawed-off shotguns – and a large amount of ammunition and magazines.

All 18 defendants pled guilty to subsequent federal charges and were sentenced to federal prison terms ranging up to 135 months.

