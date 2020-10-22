ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Governor Brian Kemp announced his latest plans to boost economic growth and bring opportunities to rural areas around Georgia. “To keep rural Georgia strong, my administration is committed to bringing projects of regional significance to communities that want to grow,” Kemp said.

He appointed Brian Marlowe as Rural Georgia’s New Deputy Commissioner. Marlowe will lead the Rural Strike Team Kemp formed last year. They plan to work with a number of agencies to target industries and provide training in business recruitment. Marlowe is the President and CEO of the Tift County Development Authority.

“We knew that we needed someone who understood rural Georgia, someone with decades of experience on the ground to facilitate growth and opportunity,” said Kemp.

Kemp recapped some of the recent economic progress made statewide, like the Papa Johns headquarters moving to Georgia, Amazon opening new high tech facilities and Home Depot expanding in Metro Atlanta. He says progress in rural areas, however, is often overlooked. “During the fiscal year 2020, we saw a 30% increase in jobs created in communities outside of Metro Atlanta,” said Kemp.

He’s hoping to take that progress to another level in Rural Georgia for 2021.

