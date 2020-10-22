SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A previously convicted felon found carrying a gun after a Savannah protest has pled guilty to a federal firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

Arkeem Collins, 24, of Savannah, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects Collins to a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

“Protests this spring throughout the Southern District were peaceful,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “As this prosecution demonstrates, we will not tolerate those who violate the law under the guise of exercising constitutional rights.”

According to court documents and testimony, Savannah Police officers on May 31 were enforcing a citywide curfew, declared by the mayor after a protest march in the city. After running from officers, they captured Collins who found a pistol in his pocket.

In his plea agreement, Collins acknowledges that as a previously convicted felon he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

