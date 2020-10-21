Atlanta, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that family-owned and operated marine and power sports company Outdoor Network (ODN) will invest nearly $22 million in two projects in Albany, Georgia. The company’s new advanced manufacturing facility and expansion of their distribution center headquarters will deliver 92 jobs to southwest Georgia.

“Outdoor Network’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our pro-business environment, robust logistics network, and highly skilled workforce – all of which help support the state’s manufacturing and distribution industries,” said Governor Kemp. “Our world-class economic development team remains dedicated to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural Georgia, and we look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Albany and throughout the region.”

Headquartered in Albany, Outdoor Network has emerged as an international powerhouse dealer and distributor of marine and powersports equipment and parts, supplying renowned brands including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris, Suzuki, Can-Am, Mercury, Sea Doo, Evinrude, and OXE Marine Diesel Outboards.

“At ODN, we are doing our part to bring jobs back to the U.S. with the decision to locate our new manufacturing facility in Albany and produce the complete lineup of 125-through 200-horsepower OXE Diesel Outboard Motors. Currently these motors are being manufactured in Sweden, but ODN was successful in winning the contract for U.S. production by demonstrating to OXE Marine that Albany has a suitable workforce,” said Outdoor Network CEO Martin Polo. “We pride ourselves on creating more opportunities for hardworking American families. Since 2012, we have operated in Georgia and have grown our multifaceted enterprise made up of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce stores, distribution centers, and a call center – all with the help of the community and the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. Thanks to its business-friendly environment, Georgia is the perfect place to open our manufacturing facility. This is the dawn of a new day, and we look forward to focusing on the future of sustained development and growth in Albany, and to the opportunities it creates all around.”

Outdoor Network’s distribution center, located at 1601 South Slappey Blvd., will be 230,000 square feet once fully completed. This new advanced distribution facility will deliver 52 additional jobs to the area. The manufacturing facility for 125- to 200-horsepower diesel outboard engines, located at 1116 Industry Ave., will create 40 new jobs. Individuals interested in careers in advanced manufacturing, management, and customer service are encouraged to visit www.outdoornetwork.com for additional information.

“It has been great working with the leadership at Outdoor Network as they once again made the decision to ‘Choose Albany’ as the site of their expansion of existing operations, as well as the location of their new manufacturing project,” said Matt Reed, interim president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission. “We are fortunate to have a partner like Outdoor Network investing in our community and providing well-paying jobs to the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County.”

“Outdoor Network’s decision to expand operations in Albany is exciting news for the community,” said Senator David Perdue. “Thanks to investments like these, Georgia remains the best state in the country in which to do business for seven years in a row. As we continue to safely reopen, Outdoor Network will remain a strong contributor to Georgia’s economy and help even more people get back to work.”

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Georgia Power.