PRESS RELEASE:

(October 19, 2020) – The City of Tucker Monday opened the application window for the small business grant component of its CARES Act program. Of the $4.1 million allocated to the City of Tucker through an intergovernmental agreement with DeKalb County, roughly $2.3 million has been allocated to support the City’s small businesses during the pandemic.

“Business – and, in particular, small business – is the backbone of our economy here in Tucker,” said Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director John McHenry, who is managing the program. “These are needed dollars that will go toward aiding a wide variety of businesses throughout the City. We want to make it as easy and transparent as possible for our businesses to access these funds.”

The City’s approach to distributing the funds is multi-faceted. NETWorks Cooperative Ministries is partnering with the City to provide rent/mortgage assistance, food assistance and utility help to residents. The City is also supporting virtual learning centers at Rehoboth Baptist Church and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Remaining CARES Act funds are being used on expenses the City has incurred since the start of the pandemic, specifically the distribution of nearly 40,000 masks to the public.

The City has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC) to coordinate the small business grant applications. In addition to finding information and frequently asked questions at www.tuckerga.gov/CARESAct, business owners can call 404-689-4034 or email grants@caresact.com with any inquiries.

Residents who are interested in finding out more about resources available to them can visit the website or call (470) 500-5341.

On the web: https://www.tuckerga.gov/news_detail_T14_R473.php