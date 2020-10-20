Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Office of Workforce Development, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Labor, was recently awarded an additional $13 million in dislocated worker relief funding by the U.S. Department of Labor, bringing the total grant award to $25 million. Since the initial award in April 2020, the Dislocated Worker Grant has aided in addressing the workforce-related impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From Day One of our fight with COVID-19, we have been laser-focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of hardworking Georgians in every corner of our state,” said Governor Kemp. “This additional funding will help build on those efforts, providing critical to our workforce as they face a once-in-a-century economic crisis due to the pandemic. Working together with our partners at TCSG and the Georgia Department of Labor, we will continue to work around the clock to support Georgia’s business community and workforce, and do our part to ensure a safe return to the workplace as we move forward together.”

Dislocated Worker Grants are discretionary grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor. The grants provide resources to states in response to large, unexpected layoff events that cause significant job losses – all with the purpose of re-employing laid-off workers and enhancing their employability and earnings. Like surrounding states, Georgia has experienced significant layoffs and closures due to COVID-19. The state continues to make progress on getting Georgians back to work with the current unemployment rate at 6.4 percent, well below the national average and down from its peak in April of 2020.

“We understood right away that our workforce would face significant challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “The Dislocated Worker Grant served as a timely response to those challenges, and this additional funding will help WorkSource Georgia and our partners at the Georgia Department of Labor continue assisting individuals that are preparing to re-enter the workforce.”

“These grant funds are going to help improve the lives of people in our state struggling during this pandemic,” said Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “GDOL will use this grant to work with local school districts to connect them with the employees they need to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Training services are now available to eligible individuals, statewide. Click here to complete the initial application to receive job training and upskilling services provided by WorkSource Georgia. To learn more, please visit TCSG’s webpage on COVID-19 Employment & Training Assistance.