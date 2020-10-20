ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Christopher Dobbins has been sentenced to federal prison for hacking his former medical packaging company employer, Stradis, and sabotaging their electronic shipping records, causing more than $200,000 in damage and delaying the shipment of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal judge sentenced Christopher Dobbins, 41, of Duluth, to one year and one day in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $221,200. Dobbins pled guilty to the charges on July 10, 2020.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: In early March 2020, Dobbins’ employer, medical device packaging company Stradis, terminated Dobbins. While employed at the company, Dobbins had administrator access to the computer systems containing the company’s shipping information. He also lost his access to the company’s computer systems after the company terminated him.

On March 26, Dobbins received his final paycheck from the company. Three days later, on March 29, 2020, he used a fake user account that he had previously created while still employed at the company to log into the company’s computer systems. He then conducted a computer intrusion that disrupted and delayed the medical device packaging company’s shipments of PPEs.

While logged in through the fake user account, Dobbins created a second fake user account and then used that second account to edit approximately 115,581 records and delete approximately 2,371 records. After taking these actions, Dobbins deactivated both fake user accounts and logged out of the system. The edits and deletions to the company’s records disrupted the company’s shipping processes, causing delays in the delivery of much-needed PPEs to healthcare providers.

