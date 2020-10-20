ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Attorneys with The Davis Bozeman and Cochran Law Firms are blaming Councilwoman Joyce Shepard, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City of Atlanta for the death of Secoriea Turner, 8. They announced their intent to file a lawsuit during a press conference on October 19, 2020.

“The city, Joyce Shepard, and the mayor were aware of a very dangerous set of circumstances outside of the Wendy’s,” said Mawuli Davis, an attorney with The Davis Bozeman Law Firm.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed near the Wendy’s parking lot on University Avenue during ongoing protests that followed the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. “There were memos sent to the police department not to provide services in that area,” said The Cochran Firm Atlanta Attorney Shean Williams.

They say the city willfully allowed armed vigilantes to occupy the public street in Shepard’s district. Police have said the vigilantes shot at the vehicle Secoriea was riding in when the driver attempted to go around.

@davisbozemanlaw and @CochranFirm_ATL announced their intent to sue the City of Atlanta for the death of Secoriea Turner, 8, demanding a total of $16 million. She was killed by armed vigilantes during protests following the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. (rt. photo: APD) pic.twitter.com/fJtELiLDYe — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 19, 2020

Her family’s attorneys are demanding the city pay $12 million in damages, and an additional $2 million dollars each to her mother Charmaine Turner and the driver, Omar Ivery, who attorneys have said is the mother’s boyfriend.

“The law says they have a duty to provide protection for Secoriea, her family and others who were using that public street,” said Williams.

“Her mother and father will never be the same. To date, no responsibility has been take by the City of Atlanta or Mayor Bottoms,” said Tiffiney Hodge, an attorney with The Davis Bozeman Law Firm.

“Who other than the mayor, acting in her official capacity, could direct the police department to stand down in the face of armed vigilantes taking over an area,” said Davis Bozeman Law Firm Partner Harold Spence.

The attorneys say plan to file the lawsuit if the city doesn’t resolve the case within 30 days.

A spokesperson told CW69 in an email “the city has not been served with a lawsuit” and had no further comment.

Other CBS News: