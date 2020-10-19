Douglas, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Saturday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigators secured arrest warrants for Kadeem Rashad Williams, 28, of Douglas, for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

According to a GBI statement, on Friday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI’s Douglas Regional Office assistance with an aggravated assault/shooting investigation. On the same date, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 about a gunshot victim on Green Oak Street in Douglas. Upon arrival, deputies found Montel Jackson, 25, of Douglas, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jackson was transported to Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL for treatment, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information concerning Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103.

