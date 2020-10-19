According to a statement from the Cochran Law Firm, the family of Secoriea Turner will hold an press conference today at 11 a.m. about their intention to sue the city of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others for $12 million.

The statement:

Attorneys for the parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta July 4 by armed protesters at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed, will address media today to discuss details of the notice of intent to sue the city of Atlanta that has been submitted to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others.

In the filing, which was sent to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of Atlanta’s city council, the attorneys allege numerous failings on the part of the city of Atlanta including that the city was negligent in its duties by failing to remove armed protesters who had taken over the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed.

The attorneys indicated in the filing that they would be seeking $12 million in damages from the city of Atlanta for the death of Secoriea Tuner.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed by armed protesters July 4 after her mother and her mother’s friend were driving toward a barricade erected in the middle of the street near the Wendy’s where Brooks was killed.