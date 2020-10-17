DULUTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – According to a Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) statement, a woman jumped out of her moving car with her child during a carjacking at the Exxon Gas station at 1350 Boggs Road in Duluth, Georgia on August 18, 2020.

GCPD has now identified a suspect as Quinten Rogers, 42. Detectives have obtained warrants for Rogers for Hijacking a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Kidnapping. Rogers is encouraged to turn himself in to police.

The victim called 911 and told police that she stopped and purchased fast food while on her way home. After purchasing her food, she stopped at the gas station to park and eat. The victim can be seen on surveillance eating her food at the trunk area of her car while her one-year-old child is asleep inside.

While the victim was eating, a man can be seen walking up the roadway to the gas station on foot. When he sees the victim, he changes direction and walks over to her. He visibly startled her when he walked up behind her. The suspect reached for what the victim believed was a gun and punched her in the face multiple times.

The suspect told the victim to get in the backseat of the car with her baby while he got in the driver’s seat. Surveillance video shows the vehicle leaving the scene with two of the car doors wide open.

While the man was driving away with the victim and her baby, he demanded money from her. He also told her that he was going to choke and kill her. Fearing for her life, the victim grabbed her baby’s car seat with the child inside and jumped from the vehicle. As she jumped from the vehicle, the suspect kept driving. The victim was treated for injuries sustained in the fall when police arrived. Her child was not hurt but the safety seat was damaged.

The victim’s car was located the following day abandoned in the city limits of Duluth. The suspect in this case is described as a 35 to 40-year-old black male. He appears to be approximately 6’0 in height and 200 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt, and he appears to have long hair. The victim had never met the suspect before and he appeared to target her randomly.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061554