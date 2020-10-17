DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — DeKalb County police and family members of missing resident Daniel Kwon, 78, announced a person of interest in his case. Kwon was last seen on September 3, 2019.

At a press conference on October 16, 2020, Katherine and Grace Kwon sent out emotional pleas to help find their father.

“Please help us find our father and bring him home,” Katherine Kwon said. “Please, please help us end this living nightmare.”

The daughters of Daniel Kwon, 78, spoke at a @DeKalbCountyPD press conference today, pleading with the public to help find their father. The Korean immigrant disappeared in September 2019. (photos of Mr. Kwon: DeKalb Co. PD) pic.twitter.com/gWotaPSaEh — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 16, 2020

Captain Theodore Golden with the Special Victims Unit described what police discovered a couple of hours after Kwon went missing.

“Mr. Kwon’s vehicle, wheelchair and personal items were located in Gwinnett County in the possession of one of his acquaintances,” said Golden, adding police believe he was taken against his will. Kwon is paralyzed from the chest down, due to an accident back on the 1990’s. His daughters say he requires daily medications and has mental disabilities.

“The last person that was seen with his wheelchair and handicap vehicle was Mrs. Mi Young Cho,” said Grace Kwon.

The daughters say they don’t know Cho or her husband, but they say they caught her trying to flee the scene with Kwon’s wheelchair and vehicle, which they found at her address in Lawrenceville. They also believe there’s a connection between a large sum of missing money and their father’s disappearance. Police say Cho and several others are considered persons of interests. However, they have not named any suspects at this time.

Police say a reward is being offered to help locate Daniel Kwon. Anyone with info is urged to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477, call 911, or contact the Dekalb Co. Police Dept.’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. Tips can be submitted anonymously. (photos: DeKalb Co. PD) pic.twitter.com/xMfoavWNc3 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) October 16, 2020

“It doesn’t make sense, because we know our father, and he has a strong will to live,” Grace Kwon said.

Daniel Kwon is 5’3,” 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hat and green shirt. He also may have been wearing a Nike track suit and white sneakers.

More From CBS:

Police say a reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477, 911, or the Dekalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. Tips can be submitted anonymously.