PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Citizens renewing vehicle tags in Pinellas County have yet another option to expedite the process. Tarpon Mall Publix has a brand new self-serve kiosk to help you avoid standing in long lines at the Tax Collector’s Office.

Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announced the addition of the county’s seventh self-service kiosk, located at the Tarpon Mall Publix in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The brand-new kiosk allows customers to pay by credit card and renew their vehicle registration in under two minutes.

With the addition of this seventh kiosk, self-service options for registration renewals are now evenly distributed throughout the county – at Tax Collector offices and select Publix stores. The ultimate goal behind this kiosk project is to create convenient and sophisticated self-service options for as many Pinellas County residents as possible.

The kiosks can be used to renew personal automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, utility trailers, and camper trailers. Customers are guided through the kiosk process by voice prompts available in English or Spanish. They are quick and easy to use, and there is a nominal 2.3% credit or debit card transaction fee included in the transaction total.

Registration renewal self-service kiosks can be found at the following locations:

Tax Collector Offices:

North County – 29399 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761

Mid County – 13025 Starkey Rd, Largo, FL 33773

Gulf to Bay – 1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33755

South County – 2500 34th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Publix Stores:

Park Boulevard Plaza – 4701 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Bay Pointe Plaza – 5295 34th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Tarpon Mall – 40932 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs 34689

For more information about the kiosks visit taxcollect.com/self-service-kiosks.

