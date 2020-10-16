LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two separate child molestation investigations lead to the same Largo man. He is now under arrest and law enforcement is asking for any other potential victims to step forward.

The first investigation resulted in a Lewd or Lascivious Molestation with a victim under 12 charge and a Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition charge. The suspect in this case, Dudley H. Thomas, 78, was arrested on October 11, 2020 for both charges. This case involved one victim.

Subsequent to the initial investigation, another alleged victim was identified. As a result of the second investigation, LPD detectives arrested Dudley Thomas on October 15, 2020 and charged him with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation against a victim under 12. This case involved a different victim.

Dudley Thomas is not employed and does not have any known positions that afford him contact with children. He is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone with information and/or knowledge pertaining similar instances involving Dudley Thomas is encouraged to please contact LPD Detective K. Wedin at 727-587-6730.

Both investigations remain active and at the present time. CW44 News At 10 will provide further information regarding this case when it becomes available. Visit the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to perform a Sexual Offender and Predator Search near you.

