AUGUSTA, GA: A Georgia man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 43, of Evans (near Augusta), pled guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, a requirement for registration as a sex offender, and a period of supervised release after completion of the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in April, FBI agents acted on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when they searched Oluwabusi’s home in Riverwood Plantation. An agent later testified in court to finding graphic images of child pornography on multiple devices belonging to Oluwabusi that they seized from the home.

More From CBS: