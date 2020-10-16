ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Atlanta Police Department (APD) detectives identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
Following up on evidence and tips from citizens, homicide detectives identified Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, 30, as a suspect in the shooting death of Thomas Jefferson Byrd. Rhymes has been charged with Felony Murder.
Early Friday morning the Fugitive Unit, in coordination with APD SWAT Officers, arrested Rhynes at Royal Oaks Apartments on North Camp Creek Parkway. They took the suspect to Fulton County Jail.
On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 1:45 am, officers were dispatched to 2257 Belvedere Ave on a person injured call. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man, later identified as Thomas Byrd. Grady EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
