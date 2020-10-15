MIAMI, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – South Florida federal prosecutors have charged Mario F. Perez, 21, of Spring, Texas, with cyberstalking by allegedly making repeated threats on social media to kill a young woman according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.

The criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida alleges that over the past six months, Perez created dozens of fake social media profiles to cyber stalk his victim, a young woman. Perez posted racist and derogatory comments in connection with the victim, including racist comments about Black Americans. According to the complaint, Perez posted the location of the Florida home of the victim’s parents. He threatened to go to the home and hurt them.

When the victim moved from South Florida to Los Angeles in July 2020, the harassment and threats continued. The complaint alleges that Perez found the young woman’s home address and shared it on-line under a fake social media account and threatened to hurt or kill her.

Authorities arrested Perez in Texas. He made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Texas before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacey, in Houston. Hearings will occur in the Southern District of Texas and the Southern District of Florida. If convicted, Perez faces up to five years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation that contains allegations. A defendant is innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.