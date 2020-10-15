PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Pinellas County father lives to tell the story of how his son saved his life. And Wednesday morning, the duo was reunited with first responders who witnessed everything.

“We never know what we’re going to get when we get a.. phone rings and comes into our consoles,” said Matthew Albright, a Pinellas County Public Safety Telecommunicator, formerly known as a dispatcher.

Paramedics responded to the 1200 block of 14th Court SW in Largo on August 30th after being dispatched for a man going into cardiac arrest. “We had known that there was a cardiac arrest going on. We knew that bystander CPR was in progress,” said Niesa Jones, a responding Sunstar paramedic. “To get to him, it was a very small area. It’s kind of something we’re used to so we just started moving furniture to get access to him.”

But what they didn’t expect upon arrival was an 18-year-old performing CPR to help save his father’s life. “I had come downstairs for a snack and my grandma started yelling at my dad because he was making a noise,” said Zachary Musgrave, 19, David’s son. That’s when he called 911 and Albright picked up on the other end. “They walked me through chest compressions and said that the paramedics were on their way,” said Zach Musgrave. “I was pretty terrified. I just held myself together the best I could.”

Paramedics tell CW44 News At 10 it’s because of Zachary’s bravery that his father is still alive today to tell their story. “I don’t remember that night…um… from that Wednesday up to the time that I woke up in the hospital, I don’t remember anything,” said David Musgrave, Zachary’s father. “I’m so proud of him. If it wasn’t for him starting the process, I probably wouldn’t be here. I’m just so proud of him.”

Wednesday, Largo Medical Center staff reunited the patient and son with their team of paramedics, EMTs and telecommunicators from that night. “I’ve been doing this for 12 years and this is only the second time that I’ve actually gotten to meet somebody that I had a hand in helping,” said Albright.

Paramedics took the opportunity to encourage others to follow in Zach’s footsteps. “Bystander CPR is something that we stress! Ideally, we want everyone to know CPR. Basic CPR saves lives and that’s absolutely what happened. His son saved his life,” said Jones.

“It’s a scary situation for anybody, especially when it’s your own family member, so, just to even get up and get in there is great,” said Ryan Pavao, responding Sunstar EMT.

In light of the heroic actions, Largo Medical Center staff will hold a virtual, hands only CPR demonstration for the community via Facebook Live on November 3, 2020 at noon.

