STATESBORO, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A Screven County, Georgia, man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after his indictment on federal charges for distributing child pornography according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

U.S. District Court Grand Jury indicted Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, Georgia, on three counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in early August 2020, Boulineau is alleged to have electronically distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. An investigation by the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force into online activity led to Boulineau’s arrest on Sept. 1.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.