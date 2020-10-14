SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A Bryan County woman who admitted to tampering with a witness in a child sexual coercion investigation has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.

U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. sentenced Lori Wilson, a/k/a “Loretta Lightningbolt,” 35, of Richmond Hill, was sentenced to 70 months in prison by after pleading guilty to Tampering with a Victim or Witness, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Wilson is required to pay $20,000 in restitution to the victim, and after completion of her sentence, she will be required to serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Wilson used the name “Lorreta Lightningbolt” on her online social media accounts.

Wilson’s husband, Michael Wilson, 37, of Richmond Hill, Ga., pled guilty in U.S. District Court to Attempted Coercion of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity and is awaiting sentencing. Lori Wilson admitted that she tried to persuade Michael Wilson’s victim to recant the accusations that he attempted to coerce the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. Lori Wilson also admitted withholding information from investigators.

Michael Wilson, an active duty member of the military, also is charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child. These charges are pending and relate to multiple minor victims.