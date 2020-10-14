Howl-O-Scream Is Back, But By Reservation This YearIt's one of the creepiest and yet most sought after nights during the Halloween season in Tampa Bay. Howl-O-Scream has been around for 21 years. Obviously, it's changed throughout the years and there's been a lot of evolution. So with the scare of a pandemic now being part of our reality, rather than canceling Howl-O-Scream this year, Busch Gardens officials made some big adjustments.