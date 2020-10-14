COBB & CHEROKEE COUNTIES, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – After a joint investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, police arrested five people on trafficking methamphetamine charges, according to a GBI statement.
The police arrested the following suspects:
- Melissa Picardi, 37, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cobb County Jail).
- Antonio Jamar Laster, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Bryan Hernandez, 23, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Miguel Angel Rayon Gonzalez, 20, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
- Jesus Cruz-Aguirre, 19, of Atlanta, charged with trafficking methamphetamine (Cherokee County Jail).
Earlier this year, law enforcement agents initiated an investigation of the criminal street gangs Gangster Disciples and Ghostface Gangsters. Specifically, agents targeted the gangs’ weapons and drug trafficking relationship with local associates of Mexican cartel traffickers.
On Sunday night they executed search warrants in Cobb and Cherokee Counties including a warrant at 879 Highland Terrace Drive NE, Marietta, GA and seized over 100 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded AR-15 rifle, and one handgun. Simultaneous searches took place in Cherokee County resulting in the seizure of approximately 3 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.
This joint investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators anticipate additional charges will be filed.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.