BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A South Georgia man who alternated between selling illegal drugs and serving time in prison over the last three decades has been sentenced to spend nearly 20 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking organization centered in Coffee County according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Wayne Jordan, 62, of Douglas, to 235 months in federal prison after Jordan pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Marijuana, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

After completion of his prison sentence, the government requires Jordan to serve three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The government indicted Jordan with nine other defendants – including his son, Germany Jordan, 33 – in a 57-count federal indictment returned in December 2018. Judge Wood sentenced each of the other nine defendants on earlier dates. The indictment resulted from a nearly two-year

According to court documents and testimony, Jordan – who had served multiple stints in state and federal prison on drug trafficking charges since his first arrest and conviction more than 30 years ago – was the main supplier for co-conspirators who sold cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in Coffee, Jeff Davis and Appling counties.

In multiple searches at the time of the arrests, investigators seized more than $410,000 in cash, three kilograms of cocaine, crack cocaine, 55 pounds of high-grade marijuana, and 19 vehicles.