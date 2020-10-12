AUGUSTA, GA (CW69 News at 10) – Early Saturday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist the with an officer involved shooting incident in Augusta according to a GBI statement.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:00 AM, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Anderson Avenue. Upon arriving, the responding deputy attempted to speak with Jasper Newton, 41, who was involved in the domestic dispute. Instead of speaking to the deputy, Newton ran away, and the deputy pursued him on foot. After Newton ran, a woman involved in the dispute told the deputy that Newton had a firearm. Once the foot pursuit began, additional deputies arrived in the area to assist.

During the foot chase, Newton shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire. Newton continued to flee on foot until he was located by deputies hiding in a vacant lot at the corner of Poplar Street and Holley Street. Deputies began giving commands to Newton to surrender, but Newton began shooting at the deputies who returned fire.

Deputies later found Newton hiding under a residence where he was taken into custody by deputies of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Newton sustained a gunshot wound, and a Sheriff’s Office medic administered first aid until EMS personnel arrived. Newton was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

In addition to the officer involved shooting, the GBI is investigating the domestic dispute and the assault on the officers by Newton. Preliminary investigation revealed that three Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies discharged their duty firearms during the incident. The officers involved are Melvin Walker, Corey Whitfield, and Joseph Hawk.

As a result of the investigation, Newton has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault relating to the domestic incident, three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Once the hospital releases Newton, he will be transported to the Webster Detention Center to be processed for the charges.

The GBI’s officer involved shooting investigation is ongoing and upon completion will turn it over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review. The aggravated assault and family violence investigation remains active and ongoing.

GBI asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call them at 706-595-2575.