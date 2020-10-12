An abstract scene of a car driving down a road with blue and red lights up ahead, like police car lights. File Photo. Credit: Getty Images

NEWNAN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate an officer involved shooting according to a statement from the GBI .

Preliminary information suggests that at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an attempted break in of a tractor trailer at the BP truck stop on U.S. Highway 29 South in Newnan. The caller reported that the individuals responsible for the attempted break-in drove away in a U-Haul truck.

Shortly thereafter, a deputy located a U-Haul truck nearby at the Pilot truck stop on U.S. Highway 29 South. The deputy observed two men standing at the back of an opened tractor trailer. The deputy stopped and attempted to contact the men. The men subsequently drove away in the U-Haul at high speed. Upon exiting the parking lot and entering the highway, the U-Haul hit a Mazda CX-7 head on, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two occupants who were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the U-Haul, later identified as Jackie Harris, 45, traveled south on Highway 29 at high speed and reportedly caused cars to run off the road. Harris also swerved towards patrol vehicles, attempting to run officers off the road. Upon reaching exit 35 at Interstate 85, Harris traveled northbound and continued to swerve towards patrol vehicles. Deputies deployed multiple stop sticks in an attempt to stop the U-Haul. Upon reaching exit 47, a deputy fired multiple gunshots from his patrol vehicle into the U-Haul, striking Harris multiple times. The U-Haul subsequently struck the interstate wall and stopped.

Harris was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is being treated. The passenger in the U-Haul, Mario Keen, 42, was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital for treatment and released to the Coweta County jail. No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once they have completed the investigation, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.