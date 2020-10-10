SARASOTA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Newswire | CW44 News At 10) – As part of the national “One Warm Coat” collection effort – which works to provide free coats to people in need – Goodwill Manasota has donated nearly 70 pounds of coats, hats, gloves and scarves to Turning Points in Bradenton.

Turning Points is an official collection site for One Warm Coat; executive director Kathleen Cramer reports that all donations will stay local and be distributed to members of the community through multiple nonprofits in Manatee County.

According to Goodwill leaders, Goodwill donates to Turning Points whenever they are low on specific items, such as jeans and shirts as well as sample-size toiletries. Additionally, non-perishable food items donated to Goodwill through collection bins in retail locations are delivered to the self-serve food pantry at Turning Points, which is run by its partner agency, Our Daily Bread.

Coats and accessories can be dropped off at Turning Points (701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., through November 25, with distribution starting the first weekend in December. Call 941-747-1509 for further information.

About Goodwill Manasota

Goodwill Manasota is an industry-leading 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that changes lives through the power of work. With philanthropic donations and revenue generated by the sales of donated goods, Goodwill is able to assist people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and those with other barriers to employment by providing jobs, job skills training, and free career services. For more information or for a listing of locations, visit http://www.experiencegoodwill.org or call 941-355-2721.